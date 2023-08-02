Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Imagines a Low-Cost Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season has taken the opportunity to flashback to the earlier days of Satoru Gojo, showing shonen fans Gojo's time as a student rather than a teacher at Jujutsu Tech. While Gojo has long been one of the most powerful sorcerers to spawn from the mind of creator Gege Akutami, his limitless energy wasn't enough to defeat every enemy in his way. Now, Low-Cost Cosplay has taken the opportunity to share a hilarious new take on the shonen character who routinely wins Jujutsu Kaisen popularity polls.

While the Jujutsu Kaisen anime is preparing to take us back to the present day once the Hidden Inventory Arc comes to an end, Gojo will remain a major part of the Shibuya Incident Arc that will once again place Yuji Itadori and his friends in the forefront. In the manga specifically, which has quite a few story arcs ahead of the anime adaptation, Gojo was recently freed from a prison that kept him in check for a long period of time. Now fighting against some of the biggest threats in the shonen universe, Satoru has earned his place as the series' most popular character more times than we can count.

Jujutsu Kaisen: A Low-Cost Re-Invention

Low-Cost Cosplay has made a name for themselves in bringing anime characters to life using some ingenious methods and household items to re-imagine these fictional figures. In bringing Gojo to life, the cosplayer was able to hilariously use a toothbrush to create a new take on the Jujutsu Kaisen character. Hilariously, the take on Satoru works quite well, especially considering that Gojo's traditional blindfold and white hair looks like a toothbrush.

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season has become one of the biggest comebacks of the summer anime season, with Gojo and Geto's flashback story seeing them attempting to save the life of Riko, the Star Vessel, but unfortunately finding themselves unable to do so. In fighting against the nefarious Toji, the shonen stars are setting the stage for how they will develop as adults, lighting the fire of their bitter rivalry that is to come.

What do you think of Gojo's latest low-cost makeover? Have you been digging Jujutsu Kaisen's second season so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.