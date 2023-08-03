Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shares Shibuya Arc Theme Song

Jujutsu Kaisen is ready to pop off with its new season. Last month, the anime fandom watched as Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 went live, and it began with a look at Gojo's past. Today, the season brought its first arc to an end with a peek at what's to come. After all, the Shibuya arc is on the way, and we've just learned what song will usher in the story.

Not long ago, Jujutsu Kaisen confirmed info about its Shibuya arc theme song. It turns out King Gnu will overseen the single. As for the song itself, the track is titled "SPECIALZ", and you can check out the announcement teaser below.

Thanks to the singer, Jujutsu Kaisen was also able to release cover art for season two. The work, which can be seen below, is intricate to say the least. You can see Shibuya sketched in black against white paper, and the buildings are at the center of a disaster. A horde a curses can be seen lingering in the sky above the buildings, but they aren't alone.

After all, you can see a single figure in front with a fist cocked back. Yuji is found mid-air in this shot as he prepares to fight this cloud of curses. There's no telling where his friends are at this juncture, but as far as Yuji is concerned, he is the only one who can take these curses down. The battle promises to be part of Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya arc once it hits the small screen. So if you are not caught up on the anime, you better do so ASAP!

(Photo: King Gnu)

If you want to brush up on Jujutsu Kaisen, the anime is streaming on Crunchyroll right now. You can also read the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga courtesy of Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app. So for more details, you can read the series' official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this latest look at Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya arc? Are you keeping up to date with season two?