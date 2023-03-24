Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals New Season 2 Poster

Studio MAPPA has a lot on its plate at the moment. With the production house working on the likes of Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, and Hell's Paradise to name a few, one of their most anticipated projects is easily season two of Jujutsu Kaisen. With Yuji and his friends taking a back seat to new character Yuta Okkotsu in the prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, it's been some time since we've seen the main cursed energy wielder in action. Now, a new poster shows us the younger sides of Seto and Gojo.

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime is set to explore some major moments with Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, not just by snapping anime viewers back to the present, but by venturing into the past once again. A major storyline in the upcoming season that is slated to arrive this summer will focus on the earlier days of Gojo and Seto, long before they were bitter enemies fighting for the future of humanity. Despite Seto seemingly dying at the end of the latest prequel movie, the supernatural antagonist was alive and kicking during the first season of the anime adaptation, leaving many to wonder how he was able to return from the grave.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Poster

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga might be nearing its conclusion according to creator Gege Akutami, but the anime still has quite a bit of territory to cover in catching up. Anime fans could still be in store for multiple seasons and/or feature-length films in the shonen franchise. While Jujutsu Kaisen 0 might have taken place in the past, expect events from the movie to have ramifications for Jujutsu Tech's future.

Later this week, Jujutsu Kaisen will have a panel at this year's Anime Expo, joining quite a few other franchises that are planning to reveal new information for their respective futures. Alongside MAPPA's upcoming production, series such as Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, and Attack on Titan will have panels taking place in Tokyo, Japan. Needless to say, get ready for some big announcements in the anime world in the next few days.

Are you more excited for Gojo's story or Yuji's return in season two? What's your most anticipated MAPPA project of 2023? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.