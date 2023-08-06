Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Finally Brings Back Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 officially brought the Gojo's Past saga to an end with the newest episode of the anime, and with its final moments finally brought Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki back to the scene with the return to the present day! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been spending its first few episodes adapting the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs from Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga, and with it has been exploring a very important mission from Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto's past. But now that these past holes have been filled, Season 2 is ready to move on.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 officially ended the Premature Death arc as it showcased how both Gojo and Geto went on their respective paths seen in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and the final moments of the episode bring the anime back to the present day of 2018. It's here that fans are reintroduced to the main Jujutsu Tech trio seen in the first season, Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara as they get ready to take the center stage once more heading into the Shibuya Incident arc when Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 returns later this month:

It feels like FOREVER since the last time we’ve seen them together like this



Welcome back gang. Welcome back Yuji#JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/wnLEdTSlpj — Lightning (@lightning446) August 3, 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: When Does Shibuya Arc Start?

As previously announced before the new episodes started airing this Summer, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is gearing up to start the Shibuya Incident arc in full at the end of August after a brief break period with a few recaps for everything that's happened so far:

July 6 to August 3: Hidden Inventory and Premature Death Arcs (the Gojo's Past saga)

August 10: Gojo's Past Arc and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie Recap

August 17: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 Recap

August 24: Break

August 31: Shibuya Incident Arc Start

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will start the Shibuya Incident arc with Episode 6 of the season airing on August 31st in Japan, and will be kicking off a huge new battle for the state of the Jujutsu Sorcerer world. It's going to be the biggest fight in the anime to date with lots of powerful new enemies, major character deaths, and big status quo shifts that even the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is still in the middle of recovering from with Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara in the center of it all.

Are you happy to see Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara back in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?