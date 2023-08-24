Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Drops Synopsis for Shibuya Arc Premiere

Are you ready for it? At last, Jujutsu Kaisen is about to bring its most intense arc to the small screen. After adapting Gojo's Past arc, the hit series is moving into a new era with the Shibuya arc. And now, we have been given a synopsis for the arc's premiere.

As you can see below, the official blurb went live today alongside the first Shibuya arc trailer. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 prepped fans for all the action that's coming for them. After all, Gojo and Geto have beef to settle in Shibuya, and the pair's feud will be joined by dozens more.

As you can see below, the first episode of the Shibuya arc will be a lighthearted affair. Season 2 episode 7 will be named "It's Like That", and it will check in on Gojo's students as they come face to face with another sorcerer. So for more details, you can read its synopsis below:

"Yuji and the gang disband after their mission. While out shopping, Nobara is called out to by a girl. She knows Yuji? Who could this girl be and what is her relationship with Itadori?!"

For those familiar with the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, you may have forgotten this encounter. The chapter takes place just before the Shibuya arc starts in earnest, after all. The lady in question here is none other than Utahime, and she is on a mission to root out a mole. Gojo's students are recruited to help Utahime find her guy, so the gang takes part in a whodunnit mission. The quest has some tense moments, but overall, the mission is a pretty lighthearted affair.

And then, well – things take a turn. Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya arc is nothing if not heart-wrenching. Fans better enjoy this easy premiere because it is a final spark of joy before Shibuya gets underway.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, you better get caught up ASAP before Shibuya comes around. The anime is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more details on the series, you can read the synopsis of Gege Akutami's manga below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, he soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this latest Jujutsu Kaisen update? Are you excited for the anime's take on the Shibuya arc? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!