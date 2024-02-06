Jujutsu Kaisen Unveils a Giant Prison Realm in Hong Kong - Video (Exclusive)

The Prison Realm is one of the biggest, and most unnerving, items to be found in Jujutsu Kaisen's second season. The Shibuya Incident Arc saw the disturbing cube used to imprison Satoru Gojo within it, as chaos was unleashed in the Japanese locale. We here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to travel to Hong Kong to see the unveiling of a giant Prison Realm created by CASETify, and were luckily able to not be trapped inside it to share video of its unveiling.

The Pop-Up in Hong Kong will remain until February 8th of this week, in which anime fans will have the chance to see the thirteen-foot-tall installation that captures the Prison Realm's aesthetics. Here's how CASETiFY described the event via an official press release, "The impressive life-size Prison Realm installation, standing at a staggering 4 meters high (13ft) and its impressive animated eyes made of LED, was created in the shape of the leading product in this exciting collection – The Prison Realm Collectible Airpods Case. While orders for pre-ordered items will ship at a later date, pop-up attendants are able to buy the Prison Realm case on the spot until stock lasts." The new line is currently available on CASETiFY's website which you can check out by clicking here.

The Prison Realm Unleashed: Watch

In Hong Kong, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to catch the unveiling of the pop-up installation, as well as get a closer look at this giant Prison Realm. You can check out both videos below as the giant cube does the supernatural shonen series proud.

Luckily, anime fans can most likely expect more Jujutsu Kaisen collaborations in the future as the shonen property has confirmed that a third season of its anime is in the works. Studio MAPPA confirmed shortly following season two's finale that the Culling Game will be the next major storyline for those who survived Shibuya. Now that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 star Yuta Okkotsu has returned and has been deemed Yuji's executioner, expect the stakes to be raised in the anime series' future.

Which anime items are you hoping to see brought to life in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.