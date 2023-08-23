Jujutsu Kaisen Confirms Shibuya Arc Trailer Release

The Hidden Inventory Arc was one of the most heartbreaking storylines of Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime adaptation so far, but the Shibuya Incident Arc might be aiming to one-up it later this month. Taking a few weeks to work on the upcoming arc, Studio MAPPA is promising to give anime viewers a first look at the arc that will bring back the likes of Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara following their long hiatus. A new trailer has been announced to hint at the Shibuya Incident and fans might need to prepare for some ground-shaking moments.

If you didn’t have the opportunity to check out the Hidden Inventory Arc, the first storyline for Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season followed Gojo, Geto, and Shoko long before they were adult cursed-energy wielders. While the three friends initially found themselves having a ball as students at Jujutsu Tech, things got progressively worse as the world around them caused Geto to begin his path to becoming the shonen series’ biggest threat. Shockingly enough, Gojo was able to keep his cool in the face of some heart-breaking moments during the flashback arc and fans should expect some big revelations to take place in the all-powerful teacher’s life. Unfortunately, said revelations aren’t exactly great for Gojo or Jujutsu Tech.

Shibuya Incident Arc Trailer Debut

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Official Social Media Account shared the news that fans can expect a trailer for the Shibuya Incident Arc to arrive tomorrow, Thursday, August 24th. It’s been quite some time since last we saw the main trio of the series, as Yuji and his friends didn’t have a role to play in either the first movie of the shonen franchise or the recent flashback arc. When the next arc does hit the small screen, Yuji Itadori, Megumi, and Nobara might wish they hadn’t come back into the spotlight.

While Studio MAPPA has yet to confirm if a Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is in the works, it seems like a surefire bet that we’ll see the story of Jujutsu Tech continue. There is plenty of material to cover from the source material when it comes to what comes after the Shibuya Incident Arc and considering the anime adaptation’s success, fans should buckle up for a wild ride ahead.

Are you prepared for the Shibuya Incident Arc? What did you think of the recent flashback arc?