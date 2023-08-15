Jujutsu Kaisen Star Addresses a Big Season 2 Dub Error

Jujutsu Kaisen is on its top game this year, and we have season two to thank. It took MAPPA a hot minute to bring Yuji and his crew back to TV following season one, but they have delivered at last. With Gojo's Past arc finished, all eyes are on Shibuya now though the dub of Jujutsu Kaisen is still catching up. And recently, one of the dub stars from Jujutsu Kaisen addressed a recent on-screen error.

The whole situation came to light courtesy of Toji Fushiguro of all people. In the most recent dub episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, fans meet Toji as Gojo and Geto do their best to protect the Star Plasma Vessel. When Toji shows up, he reveals the name of the cursed spirit he keeps on him. However, the dub slipped up as Toji says he named the spirited Megumi... which is actually the name of his human son and not his cursed spirit.

The line flub made it to the episode's final cut, and Jujutsu Kaisen fans were quick to point out the error when it dropped. Now, Adam McArthur is addressing the issue as the dub voice of Yuji wants fans to know the studio takes this kind of situation seriously.

"I was in the studio for Bungo Stray Dogs today and I asked about the translation in the latest JJK dub episode surrounding Toji's line choice for his cursed spirit's name (he says his cursed spirits name is Megumi – which was an error)," McArthur shared.

"There was some confusion based on a literal translation that came through and the studio simply made a mistake. They're going to look into it and see what/how it can be fixed. Which is pretty cool. I can assure you a lot of people really care about this stuff. And season 2 is off to an amazing start. The fact that you have your actors reading their source material, watching the subs, and walking into their recording sessions ready to ask for line tweaks based on things they know are important to manga readers, are just a few examples of the effort going into making this dub as amazing for you as we know the material deserves. We love you guys. We're fans too. We want to make something really special we can all get hyped about. I think we're doing it and we can't wait for you guys to see what else is coming!!"

Mistakes happen all the time, and even anime falls prey to these flubs from time to time. The dubbing studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen is aware of the Toji error, so you can expect the line to be revised soon. These issues are few and far between nowadays thanks to anime's accessibility across the globe. Still, issues can come up in production, and not even Jujutsu Kaisen can avoid such a hit. But thanks to its devoted team, Jujutsu Kaisen season two will be patched up ASAP.

If you are not keeping up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you can find the anime on Crunchyroll as season two is gearing up for the Shibuya arc. As for the manga, Jujutsu Kaisen can be read on Manga Plus as well as the Shonen Jump app. So for more details on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."