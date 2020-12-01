Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals the Strength of Mahito's Terrifying New Form

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen revealed the strength of Mahito's terrifying new form in the newest chapter of the series. The Shibuya Incident arc continues with the newest chapter of Gege Akutami's manga, and this means the fight between Yuji Itadori and Mahito continues as well. Ever since he was first introduced to the manga, Mahito has been one of the most particularly dangerous cursed spirits surrounding Yuji and this has been especially prominent during their big rematch as the both of them are reaching new heights of strength the more they fight one another.

The previous chapter of the series brought the rematch against Mahito to an intense new level as he managed to take Aoi Todo out of the situation with a series of tricky maneuvers. But as he also revealed, Mahito has been getting stronger in this fight against Yuji as he even brought form a monstrous new form to the fight. Now the newest chapter of the series is showing it off.

Mahito's Idle Transfiguration ability has been one of the most deadly techniques in the entire series (even dealing a fatal blow on Nobara Kugisaki earlier in the arc), but Chapter 131 of the series shows just how strong this ability can get as Mahito begins to rampage with his newly unlocked Instant Spirit Body of Distorted Killing transformation and Yuji cannot get a good hit in on this body.

(Photo: Shueisha)

As Yuji begins fighting Mahito in this new form, he notices how Mahito has gotten much stronger and faster. His tail is able to counter Yuji's bows, and Yuji can't get a punch in as he notes how hard Mahito's body has become. He then completely dominates Yuji in the rest of the fight, and now Yuji is scrambling to summon forth another Black Flash in order to put him down.

Mahito's transformation isn't perfect as his body begins to feature the wear and tear he's taken on throughout the fight. As the chapter comes to an end, the two of them prepare for the next major phase of the fight as both Yuji and Mahito summon their power for one final strike. Now it's up to Yuji to bring down Mahito once and for all.

What did you think of Mahito's new form? Do you think Yuji will be able to perform a Black Flash on command to take him down?