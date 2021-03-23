Jujutsu Kaisen Highlights How Yuji and Yuta are the Same

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen highlighted how Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu are the same with the newest chapter of the series. Gege Akutami originally released Jujutsu Kaisen as a special four chapter limited series known as Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School, and it introduced fans to its lead character Yuta Okkotsu, a kid who got wrapped up into the world of jujutsu thanks to his immense power and special-grade cursed spirit that was attached to him. Marked for execution because of his dangerous potential, he's recruited by Satoru Gojo to become a Jujutsu Sorcerer instead.

If this sounds familiar, much of the roots of Okkotsu's journey ended up making its way to the main series in the form of the new main protagonist Yuji Itadori. With the two protagonists finally coming face to face with the recent chapters of Gege Akutami's original manga series, and even clashing with their first meeting, the newest chapter of the series sees them have a major heart to heart as Yuta highlights what makes the two of them the same and what sets them apart in their respective situations.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 143 of the series reveals that Yuta and Gojo had actually formed a secret plan to save Yuji from his current predicament. With Yuta essentially killing and reviving Yuji in order to get the Jujutsu higher ups off of his back. Yuji asks why Yuta is doing this in the first place, Yuta opens up about his own past as he mentions that he too had a power that was too much for him to handle.

Thinking it had been forced upon him, Yuta realized that he had invited this burden onto himself. But he knows Yuji was not able to do the same as his power is not his own. Sensing Yuji's guilt over the fact that Sukuna had killed many people during the Shibuya Incident, Yuta tries to tell Yuji because of that one important fact, he is not to blame for what happened. If anyone knows about dealing with the burden of unknown power, it's Yuta.

