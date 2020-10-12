Jujutsu Kaisen Drops Hilarious Jennifer Lawrence Easter Egg

✖

The anime adaptation for Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen is now making its way through the Fall 2020 anime schedule, and the newest episode of the series actually dropped a hilariously unexpected Jennifer Lawrence Easter Egg. The first episode of the series introduced fans to a boy named Yuji Itadori as he ends up wrapped in a terrible new fight against cursed monsters when he suddenly devours the finger belonging to one of the most powerful cursed monsters in the world. But that's not what you would expect when seeing Yuji outside of action.

In fact, the Yuji outside of battle is a fun loving teenage boy who has the same kind of interests that anime teenage boy would have. This is hilariously where Jennifer Lawrence kicks in as Yuji proudly proclaimed his love for her when introducing himself to the principal of his new school.

Jujutsu Kaisen's second episode continues the fallout from the first episode that saw Yuji eat one of Sukuna's fingers. Confirming to new character Gojo that he indeed could keep Sukuna under control in his body even when eating a second finger, Gojo is now hoping to turn Yuji into a powerful weapon to help gather the rest of Sukuna's fingers.

Part of this involves enrolling Yuji in the special Jujutsu High School in the hopes of becoming someone who could fight these curses, and soon he has the task of meeting the principal and passing an exam and he introduces himself with "I'm Yuji Itadori! I'm into girls like Jennifer Lawrence!"

While it's a small reference it is an important one considering that this is not only from series creator Gege Akutami's original manga version of the events, but it's also one that managed to stay in the anime adaptation. Licensing often takes away these smaller references in adaptations like this (especially when it comes to the English translations after the fact), so that means that many of the other small references and quirks in the series later on might make it to the anime soon as well!

