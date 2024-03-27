Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Puts Hilarious Spin on Yuta and Rika

Jujutsu Kaisen's anime is gearing up to show off a lot more of Yuta Okkotsu and Rika in the future, and one cosplay has given them a hilarious makeover ahead of their big anime showcase! Jujutsu Kaisen 0 introduced fans to the original hero behind the franchise, Yuta, who series creator Gege Akutami created before the manga was serialized within Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. While Yuji Itadori eventually became the lead hero of the series, it was Yuta who was first brought in as a potential massive threat to Jujutsu society and was under Satoru Gojo's supervision.

But with Yuta's original story becoming an official prequel to Jujutsu Kaisen, he was brought back into the story in full towards the end of the anime's second season. Yuta and his Curse partner Rika will be making a full debut in the anime series with the upcoming third season, and that means we'll be seeing a lot more of them in the future. Giving them a wild makeover ahead of that showcase, however, is some quite hilarious cosplay from artist Low Cost Cosplay on Instagram. Check it out:

What's Next for Jujutsu Kaisen?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been announced to be in the works with the end of Season 2 last year, but has yet to give an update on its potential release window or date as of the time of publication. If you wanted to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen's anime run so far before it returns with the Culling Game arc (and thus has much more of Yuta), you can find the first two seasons of the TV anime and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the anime as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

