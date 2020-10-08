Jump Anime Festa 2020 Teases Several Special Panels

Shonen Jump is one of the most popular publications in the world, and it has the fans to prove it. There are millions of fans worldwide who read the manga published by Shonen Jump in all its forms. Of course, that means all eyes are on Jump Special Anime Festa each year as the event delivers new info about our favorite series. Now, fans have been informed of some Jumpa Festa panels coming this year, and they are ones you will not want to miss.

The panel details surfaced online recently thanks to user animetv_jp on Twitter. It was there fans were shown a promo for the upcoming Jump Special Anime Festa. The event, unlike its end-of-year brethren, is focused entirely on anime. The event also takes place in October as opposed to December, and it will put a spotlight on some hit series.

For instance, the key art promoting the event showcases anime like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as well as newcomer Jujutsu Kaisen. It is joined by Dr. Stone ahead of its second season and Boukyaku Battery.

Jump Special Anime Festa 2020

will be live on October 11 on YouTube https://t.co/TWbxcooXbR Anime:

- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Movie "Infinity Train"

- Dr Stone Season 2

- Jujutsu Kaisen

- Boukyaku Battery anime pic.twitter.com/nFOQ45VGXl — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) October 8, 2020

Of course, fans are keeping a close eye on Demon Slayer as the event will take place ahead of the anime's theatrical debut. Japan will welcome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train starting on October 16, so fans are hopeful they will get an update on season two at this event.

As for Jujutsu Kaisen, the new series has been a hit from episode one, and fans are eagerly awaiting its next release. Dr. Stone is also one of anime's most-anticipated titles of 2021, and Boukyaku Battery could end up being a true underdog given its unique premise.

Jump Special Anime Festa will be held entirely online this year, and Youtube will host the livestream. English captions will likely not be provided for announcements, so stay tuned to ComicBook.com for all the reveals as they're made.

What do you want to see come from this end-of-year festival?