‘Jump Force’ DLC Characters Reportedly Leaked

Jump Force has a huge roster of characters across several of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump properties, but there are some fans who were holding out hopes for their favorites who have yet to join the roster would make an appearance in later downloadable content.

But some fans may or may not be disappointed as a datamine into the recent update for the game has reportedly revealed which nine characters will be coming to the game.

The list below is via dataminers @_Mizumi and @SrgioM3 on Twitter, and should be taken with a healthy dose of salt as these leaks, of course, have not been confirmed.

Seto Kaiba – Yu-Gi-Oh!

Biscuit – Hunter x Hunter

Toshiro Hitsugaya – Bleach

Grimmjow – Bleach

All Might – My Hero Academia

Katsuki Bakugo – My Hero Academia

Majin Buu (unclear which version) – Dragon Ball

Madara Uchiha – Naruto

Trafalgar D. Law – One Piece

In those same reports of the nine characters potentially coming to Jump Force as part of the Character Pass, there are notes about four characters potentially scrapped from the final title with Saint Seiya‘s Hyoga and Shun, and Bleach‘s Kenpachi Zaraki and Byakuya Kuchiki being in the game data but stripped down just to text.

If this leak does come to pass, the nine character inclusions clearly favor some series over the others, and fans have pointed out notable potential absences such as Gintama‘s Gintoki, Assassination Classroom‘s Koro-sensei, or Medaka Box’s Medaka among the many requests for future additions. But in that same breath, the inclusions here do make sense given the popularity of each series and the representation already present in the base roster.

But these leaks are unconfirmed, and fans most likely won’t see the first official confirmation of which DLC characters will be joining the roster until closer to the currently planned May release window. Jump Force is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. ComicBook.com recently reviewed the title, and you can check out our review here. Here’s an excerpt:

“With 50 years under its belt, Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump has birthed some impressive heroes. Icons like Naruto and Goku got their start under the manga anthology, giving the title clout. To celebrate its big anniversary, Weekly Shonen Jump announced ambitious plans to bring those all-stars together in a fighting game called Jump Force, but unfortunately the venture falls short in just about every respect….

No matter which way you slice it, Jump Force isn’t the game fans dreamed it would be upon its announcement, but it will excite anime fans who’ve got a thing for 3D fighters. If you can see past its abysmal story mode and questionable animation, Jump Force clearly put its focus on fighting. The battles can be crisp, dynamic, and challenging enough to keep those invested coming back. However, as soon as a victor is crowned, Jump Force goes back to being a shonen spectacle with a shocking lack of substance.”

