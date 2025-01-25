Junji Ito’s Latest Collection Confirms Spooky Season Release Window

The acclaimed horror mangaka, Junji Ito, is back with a new collection of stories, and it promises to be absolutely terrifying. Ito is the twisted mind behind beloved manga like Uzumaki, Tomie, Gyo, Sensor, and many, many more. Ito is renowned for blending the terrifying with the bizarre, and his latest collection promises to take that to the next level.

Courtesy of VIZ Media‘s official X (formerly Twitter) account, Junji Ito fans have received their first look at the artist’s latest collection of stories. Moan: Junji Ito Story Collection, is the artist’s latest compilation of horror stories. The new series is set to be released in Fall 2025, and the post teased some truly strange tales.

What Is Moan: Junji Ito Story Collection About?

While the full list of stories in the new collected volume hasn’t been unveiled, the post revealed the outlines for two of the horrific tales. “Enter where evil lurks in a new Junji Ito story collection!” the post began. “Follow haunting tales, from moans echoing through a germophobic family’s home to bizarre supernatural phenomena.” Even though “bizarre supernatural phenomena” is a term that could describe literally every Junji Ito story, we’re excited to see the artist delving into the themes that have made him so beloved once again.

As well as revealing some of the eerie and macabre stories in the new collection, VIZ Media’s post also revealed the chilling cover for the book. Like any great Junji Ito manga, the cover for Moan: Junji Ito Story Collection is as beautiful as it is bizarre. The cover depicts a haunting blue woman standing in the snow in a giant jacket, with an incredibly creepy and ominous red face lurking above her. Check out the cover below:

Some of Moan: Junji Ito Story Collection‘s Stories Have Already Been Revealed

While VIZ Media are trying to keep the selection of stories in Junji Ito’s new book a mystery, some have already been revealed, thanks to… VIZ Media. According to a post on the Junji Ito subreddit (r/junjiito), a fan pointed out that Ito’s new behind-the-scenes book, Uncanny: The Origins of Fear, unveiled the titles for some of the new stories.

According to the leaked image, Moan will include the stories, “Supernatural Transfer Student,” the titular “Moan,” “Blood Orb Grove,” “Flesh-Colored Mystery,” “Near-miss,” and “Under the Ground.” Some of these stories, including “Supernatural Transfer Student,” and “Near-miss” have already been published in past collections, while “Moan,” and “Blood Orb Grove” appear to be new tales. No exact release date has been revealed for Moan: Junji Ito Story Collection.