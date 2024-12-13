Dandadan Ignites Junji Ito Vibes With Latest Character’s Origins

For all the fun, whimsy, and half-naked skeletons found in Dandadan‘s 11th episode, there was also a sprinkling of horror in a scene that felt ripped straight out of a Junji Ito manga. Episode 11, titled “First Love,” fully introduced Jiji to the gang. As a lifelong friend of Momo and her first crush, Jiji came to live with Momo and Seiko after his family’s new house had become haunted and his parents were hospitalized. During his stay, Jiji took a brief respite from his over-the-top antics to recall the scene to Momo, and it might be the scariest sequence in the show so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Calling Dandadan a “horror” series is certainly a step too far. Based on the manga by Yukinobu Tatsu, the show’s overarching plot is bonkers, as Okarun and Momo race to recover the former’s missing family jewels after a yokai stole them. That’s hardly a setup for the next great scare-fest of 2024. The show usually takes a light-hearted approach to its yokai and U.F.O. vibes. But Episode 11 dialed things to, well… 11.

Science SARU

Dandadan Episode 11 Produced Pure Junji Ito Vibes

As Momo and Jiji wash dishes, the latter recalls his terrifying experience with the spirit possessing his house, which manga readers will know as Evil Eye. The scene starts with photos that look like found footage from a horror movie before turning into a spooky flashback. Standing in a corridor, Jiji finds himself being enveloped by glowing purple veins, unable to move. A shadowy figure approaches him and slowly opens two very evil-looking eyes.

The scene is as close to full-blown horror as Dandadan has come, and the flashback evoked heavy Junji Ito vibes. To narrow the scene down to referencing a single Junji Ito manga would be almost impossible. The Japanese master of horror has written well over 30 horror manga (and counting), with Uzumaki, Tomie, and Gyo being his most popular works. Across all of Ito’s work is a constant, aggressive sense of unease, partly caused by the horrific artwork of bodies being contorted and ripped apart and the realistically supernatural tone.

With how comedic and light-hearted Dandadan has been so far, the scene hits viewers like a brick wall of terror. The realistic depiction of Momo and Okarun’s growing feelings for each other helps to ground the series (despite its bonkers plot). As a result, when scenes like Evil Eye’s introduction hit, they hit hard… just like a Junji Ito story.

Science SARU

Dandadan Was Inspired by Junji Ito

Dandadan evoking the same feeling as Junji Ito’s stories isn’t just a chance coincidence. During an interview before the anime’s premiere, Yukinobu Tatsu explained how Ito’s work was a major influence on Dandadan. “I sometimes refer to the works of Junji Ito,” Tatsu said. “I think to myself, ‘Why is this drawing so creepy?’ I find his drawings are very detailed and have an unusual amount of lines in them. Still, he has scenes that made me laugh and ask, ‘Isn’t this kind of a joke?’ I think fear and humor go together.” Tatsu confirmed, reminding readers that Ito has a similarly quirky knack for comedy.

Fans will likely have to wait until Season 2 to fully dig into the “Cursed House Arc.” Season 1 only has one episode left to go, which releases next Thursday. Season 2 hasn’t been officially announced yet. The announcement is expected to follow Season 1’s finale next week. Considering how successful Dandadan has been, a second season is almost guaranteed.