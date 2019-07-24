Junji Ito’s Tomie Developing Live-Action Adaptation With Director Alexandre Aja

Anime and manga are making their biggest resurgence yet, and Hollywood has taken notice. This year, projects like Alita: Battle Angel and Detective Pikachu proved the medium is heading in the right direction, but it is time for another genre to shine. Hollywood is ready to explore manga’s darker side as one of Junji Ito’s classic titles is about to get a live-action venture.

So, you better brace yourself. Tomie is coming to television, and the series will surely make your stomach churn.

According to Bloody Disgusting, Alexandre Aja will be directing the series for the platform Quibi. Horror fans will know the filmmaker best for his work on The Hills Have Eyes as well as High Tension. Aja is also set to executive produce the title with Sony Pictures Television and Universal Content Productions backing it.

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (Aquaman) will be writing the series and help Aja executive produce. The pair will be joined by Hiroki Shirota who will co-produce the adaptation.

For those unfamiliar with the series, Tomie began as a manga series which Ito first published in 1987. The cult series follows a small town as they discover a beautiful girl attending a local high school is missing. When pieces of her body being appearing around town, the murder investigation spirals into something truly terrifying.

This is not the first time Tomie has been adapted. In the past, Japan made a live-action film series based on the horror manga, and a TV series was produced as well. Now, it seems Hollywood is ready to tackle the iconic horror tale, and it will bring Ito’s work into Hollywood for the first time.

