Uzumaki Anime Hit With Another Delay

The new anime adaptation for one of Junji Ito's most well known horror stories, Uzumaki, has unfortunately hit been with another delay as the team behind the series wants to get the adaptation as ready as possible before its premiere. First announced to be in the works with both Adult Swim and Production I.G. back in the Summer of 2019, this series taking on Junji Ito's classic work has been long in production while also noting a few delays not only due to the ongoing COVID pandemic but through the production team hoping to get the final project just right. That's the same case here as well.

With the previous delay from the production team slating Uzumaki for a release some time this year, the production team behind the series has once again announced a delay to the series' premiere. While there is no further information about when exactly that we will get to see the new series (meaning whether it's a delay until a later point this year or to 2023 in general), a note from the production team shared with fans on Twitter begins as such, "Thanks to everyone for their interest, and positive comments about out Uzumaki anime adaption. Unfortunately, the premiere date of the series must again be delayed."

An important update for our Uzumaki Anime. pic.twitter.com/J3auulSvTI — UzumakiAnime (@UzumakiAnime1) June 27, 2022

"In order to replicate the the quality of the intricate designs and detailed line work of [Junji Ito's] classic manga, Director [Hiroshi Nagahama] and the production team have asked for additional time to recreate Ito's masterpiece properly," the note continues. "As much as we'd like to deliver this show to the public as soon as possible, we don't want to compromise its quality by delivering a mediocre final product. We remain fully committed to pursuing the completion of this work at the highest caliber. We'll be back with a firm premiere date once we are confident this adaptation is as good as we know it can be. Thank you for your continuing patience and support."

While there is no update to the new release date just yet, it does mean that the series will be as close to perfect as possible when it finally launches! Directed by Hiroshi Nagahama (Mushishi, The Flowers of Evil), with music composed by Colin Stetson (Hereditary) for Adult Swim and Production I.G, Uzumaki will be a four episode miniseries that features a Japanese voice cast that includes the likes of Uki Satake as Kirie Goshima, Shinichiro Miki as Shuichi Saito, Toshio Furukawa as Kirie's Father, Takashi Matsuyama as Shuichi's Father, Mika Doi as Yukie Saito, Mariya Ise as Azami Kurotami, Katsutoshi Matsuzaki as Katayama, Wataru Hatano as Okada, Tatsumaru Tachibana as Tsumura, Kouichi Toochika as Yokota, Ami Fukushima as Shiho, Gen Sato as Boy 1, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Boy 2, Anna Nagase as Girl, and Kosuke Okamoto as Attendee 1.

