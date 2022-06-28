Junji Ito Comments on Uzumaki Delay

Junji Ito remains one of the best manga artists in the realm of horror, creating countless creepy tales that have found their way to the world of anime and live-action via television series and feature-length films. With Toonami set to bring one of Ito's biggest tales, Uzumaki, to the small screen, the platform has announced that the animated story of a cursed town has been delayed, with the mangaka responsible for creating this story sharing his apologies. Needless to say, the series remains a highly anticipated anime adaptation within the medium as it's looking to perfectly adapt Ito's art style.

Uzumaki was first released in 1998, with the horror story becoming one of the most notable when it comes to the master of horror, Junji Ito. Telling the story of a town that is cursed by an obsession with spirals, the horror tale eventually received a live-action adaptation in Japan, though the story has never been brought to the world of anime before Toonami made its big announcement. Originally slated to hit Toonami in 2021, COVID-19 threw a monkey wrench into the proceedings and pushed it back for one year, wherein it was set to hit this fall. Unfortunately, it seems that Production Team needs a bit more time to complete their work.

Junji Ito took to his Official Twitter Account to share the notification from the "Uzumaki Anime Production Team" which states that the anime adaptation has been delayed from its original release window of this fall, with a new release date still being a mystery at this point in time:

The English translation of this Tweet reads as such:

"This is an announcement of the postponement of the broadcast of the anime "Uzumaki" scheduled to be broadcast on the US Cartoon Network / Adult Swim broadcast frame "Toonami"! Please wait for a while to announce the official release again!"

Currently, Uzumaki isn't the only story of Junji Ito's that is set to receive an anime adaptation, as Netflix is working with the master of horror on a new series titled Maniac, which will be an anthology series translating some of the mangaka's creepiest stories to the small screen for the first time.

What do you think of Junji Ito's Uzumaki being delayed? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Junji Ito.