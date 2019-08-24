Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato is Coming to Netflix

There have already been a ton of big comebacks for popular anime series in 2019 thus far, and there’s no sign of stopping as we head into the Fall. This includes the newest addition to the Fall anime release schedule, the much anticipated return of Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress. The series recently returned, after its first season wrapped in 2016, with a new film taking place after the events of the original series. This new film has already made its debut in Japan earlier this year, but now fans in the United States can check it out too!

Netflix has announced that the major sequel film, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato, will be coming to the streaming service on Friday, September 13th. Given its release gap from its debut in Japan, presumably there will be an English dub as well. But that’s not confirmed as of this writing.

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato debuted in theaters in Japan on May 10th, and is currently available to stream on both Netflix and Amazon Video over there as well. The delay in release from its initial launch in Japan does share the promise of an English dub with this licensing, but that’s speculation as of this writing. The funny thing about this too is if fans are interested in checking out the original TV series in the United States, they can only stream the series through Amazon Prime.

With a completely original story taking place after the original series focusing on Mumei, Tetsuro Araki returns to direct and write the new film. Ichiro Okouuchi (creator of Code Geass) is handling the organization, Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan) composes the music, and Haruhiko Mikimoto (Gunbuster) handles character designs.

Returning voice cast members include Tasuku Hatanaka as Ikoma, Sayaka Senbongi as Mumei, Maaya Uchida as Ayame, Toshiki Masuda as Kurusu, Kanae Oki as Kajika, Mariya Ise as Yukina, Ryota Ohsaka as Sukari, and Kensuke Satou as Kibito. Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress is an original anime series produced by Wit Studio, directed by Tetsuro Araki, written by Ichiro Okouchi, with music composed by Hiroyuki Sawano, and character designs by Haruhiko Minimoto.

The series takes place during the industrial revolution when a virus infects humans and turns them into Kabane, undead creatures that cannot be defeated unless struck in their giant glowing heart (A part which is usually protected by a layer of metal and lead). Following a young engineer named Ikoma, the series sees him try to use his anti-Kabane tech to defeat Kabane hijacking a train. After unfortunately failing, and getting infected as a result, Ikoma turns into a human and Kabane hybrid. Then Ikoma, the mysterious Mumei (another human and Kabane hybrid), and some survivors board a train known as the “Iron Fortress” in the desperate search to find a new safe place to live.