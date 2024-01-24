One of Manga's Most Prestigious Awards Has Posted Its 2024 Nominees

One of the biggest manga awards in the world has released its list of nominees for 2024

The manga world is growing at a steady clip, with more newcomers looking to become the next big thing. While there are quite a few awards that are granted to parts of the medium, the Manga Taisho Awards take the opportunity to focus on some of the lesser-known properties in the ever-expanding manga world. Set to take place this April, the Manga Taisho Awards have released the list of nominees for its top stories that are aiming to bring home the prestigious award.

If you're unfamiliar with the Manga Taisho Awards, they were first established in 2008 and have taken the opportunity to shine a spotlight on some of the lesser-known series in the medium. While many of the manga aren't household names to start, winning the award can give a franchise a serious leg up in getting new manga readers. In the past, the Manga Taisho Awards have given awards to franchises that have become much players in the anime game, including the likes of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Golden Kamuy, Beastars, and Chihayafuru to name a few. With it's recent list of nominees, it will be interesting to see if Manga Taisho is able to once again grant a boost of popularity to the winner of said award for this year.

Manga Taisho Awards 2024 Nominees

The ten nominees for the upcoming Manga Taisho Awards include the following,

Akane-banashi, written by Yuki Suenaga and illustrated by Takamasa Moue

Onna no Sono no Hoshi, by Yama Wayama

Gekikou Kamen by Takayuki Yamaguchi

Draw This, Then Die!, by Minoru Totoda

Goodbye, Eri, by Tatsuki Fujimoto

Super no Ura de Yani Su Futari, by Jinushi

You and I Are Polar Opposites, by Kocha Agasawa

Takopi's Original Sin, by Taizan 5

A Witch's Life in Mongol, by Tomato Soup

Nippon Sangoku, by Ikka Matsuki

The Summer Hikaru Died, by Mokumokuren

Perhaps the most well-known entry on this list is "Goodbye, Eri" the heartwrenching short story from creator Tatsuki Fujimoto of Chainsaw Man fame. While this story is a one-shot versus an ongoing story, it might one day receive its own anime adaptation as Studio MAPPA has gone on the record that it is hoping to bring all of Fujimoto's works to life at some point in the future.

Which nominee do you think should take the gold when it comes to the upcoming Manga Taisho Awards? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of manga.

Via Crunchyroll