Kagurabachi Creator Announces First Convention Appearance

Kagurabachi wasted little time in becoming one of the most popular series for Weekly Shonen Jump since its debut in September 2023. Following a story of revenge as main character Chihiro carves his way to his goal, the series has been making serious waves and even scored a recommendation from My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi. Now that the series has officially become a success, it should come as no surprise that creator Takeru Hokazono is making his way to his first anime convention this year.

While no anime adaptation has been confirmed for Chihiro's story as of yet, Kagurabachi's editor recently stated in an interview that the main goal is for the series to hit the small screen, "I hope it'll become an even more popular manga. Thankfully, the international popularity is extremely high, so I'd like to keep up the popularity in Japan as well. Eventually, our goal is to make it into an anime."

Kagurabachi is Hitting AnimeFestival Asia

Takeruo Hokazono will be appearing at AnimeFestival Asia from May 3rd to 5th and will be joined by the "Deputy Editor-In-Chief" at Shonen Jump, Momiyama. Certainly, more than a few anime fans are hoping that Kagurabachi might be confirmed for an anime series at the event next month.

AnimeFestival Asia has been a major convention in the anime world, and here's how the convention describes its history, "Held across Asia since 2008, AFA – Anime Festival Asia is the largest and most followed J-Culture & ACG (Anime Comics Game) Festival in Southeast Asia. In 2022, AFA – Anime Festival Asia had a record-breaking attendance of over 145,000 attendees. It has also been honored as a Finalist for Outstanding Leisure Event by Singapore Tourism Board at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2023."

If you want to learn more about Kagurabachi, here's how Shonen Jump describes the manga that has hit the ground floor running right out of the gate, "Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!"

Do you think Kagurabachi will take the anime world by storm once an adaptation is confirmed? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Chihiro.

Via Kagurabachi News