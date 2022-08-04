Kaiju No. 8: Giant Monster Fans Rejoice For Anime Announcement
Kaiju No. 8 is one of the biggest manga series that has yet to receive an anime adaptation, but all that is about to change. Earlier, Toho announced that the kaiju fighting manga will receive a television series in the future, though details on which studio will bring the series to life, and a release date, remain a mystery. Regardless, fans of the franchise are celebrating the arrival of Kafka Hibino to the small screen.
The Official Twitter Account for Kaiju No. 8 not only confirmed the upcoming series but released a mysterious teaser trailer as well:
'Kaiju No. 8' to Get Anime Adaptation!— KAIJU NO.8 (@KaijuNo8_O_EN) August 4, 2022
Special Movie for Anime Announcement Revealed!https://t.co/K79d2PKqcY#KaijuNo8 pic.twitter.com/ff7IxJbrMt
If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the world of Kaiju No. 8, Viz Media has an official description of the manga series:
"Kafka wants to clean up kaiju, but not literally! Will a sudden metamorphosis stand in the way of his dream? With the highest kaiju emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attacks by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!"
Are you hyped for the arrival of Kaiju No. 8's anime? Which studio would you love to see tackle these giant monster brawls? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.
