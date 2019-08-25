Kemono Friends Recasts Fennec Actress

Kemono Friends has become one of anime’s biggest (and most adorable) underdogs. Having started off as a mobile app, the franchise got its own indie anime which exceeded expectations across the board. These days, Kemono Friends is a name-brand IP, but change comes to even the best of things.

Earlier this year, fans learned Kemono Friends was parting ways with one of its voice actresses. Kana Motomiya, the actress in charge of Fennec and Giant Armadillo, parted ways with the franchise. Now, Akane Misaka has been asked to step in to voice Fennec in future ventures.

According to Anime News Network, Misaka will voice Fennec moving forward and take part in the musical unit Doubutsu Biscuits. Her first gig will come with Kemono Friends 3 as the smartphone-arcade game gets underway, and she will be featured on its theme song.

For fans, this casting marks a new era for Kemono Friends after Motomiya’s exit. The original actress graduated from the growing franchise and Doubutsu Biscuits on July 27 during the Kemono Friends Party event. So far, fans have not been told the actress set to voice Giant Armadillo next, but Misaka has already garnered the support of netizens.

Of course, plenty of fans are eager to know whether Kemono Friends will get a new project. Season one debuted in January 2017 and became a cult hit very quickly. Season two was ordered shortly, but it experienced a slew of trouble as controversy followed the project. Fans were unhappy when season two ousted the director of season one, and further crew spats left a sour taste in fans’ mouths.

Are you sad to see Fennec’s previous actress go? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Want to know more about Kemono Friends? You can catch the show over on Crunchyroll and check out the site’s description of the anime here: “The story takes place in Japari Park, an enormous integrated zoo built somewhere in this world. A mysterious substance found there, called “Sand Star,” causes the animals to turn into humanoid beings called “Animal Girls”! These new creatures spend every day peacefully with the zoo’s visitors… but after some time, a lost child turns up in the park. The child’s attempt to find the way home turns into a great adventure with the Animal Girls!”