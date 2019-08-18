Kevin Smith Breaks Silence on Masters of the Universe Revival

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe have enjoyed quite a resurgence in the last few years along with the new incarnation of She-Ra on Netflix. Today brought news that the streaming service is looking to kickstart the titular star of the series with his own show. Kevin Smith shared news of his new animated series, Masters of the Universe: Revelations. The executive producer sounds ecstatic to be working on the property and bring fans adventures that follow the end of the original cartoon series.

Smith’s show will be a limited series that focuses on following plot threads that were left unresolved at the end of the 80s edition of the show. The filmmaker talked about the prospect of continuing characters’ stories after the conclusion of the classic show. He shared his thoughts after sharing the news with the packed crowd at Power-Con.

“I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe,” Smith explained. “In Revelation, we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! Brought to life with the most metal character designs Powerhouse Animation can contain in the frame, this is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!”

Netflix has been pushing a major anime licensing, production, and distribution initiative as of late. The streaming wars have never burned hotter and properties like She-Ra, Castlevania, the Dragon Prince show a willingness to explore different corners of animation with their output. Details are still surfacing at the time of this writing, but the first visual can be seen below:

Mattel Television is aboard for production with Rob David, VP of Mattel TV and author of He-Man: the Eternity War, serving as an executive producer on the series. The creative team has also gathered some talented writers that include Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering) and Marc Bernardin (Alphas). Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania) will handle animation and channeling that classic look for the series.

He-Man’s huge year doesn’t stop there. The partnership between DC Comics and Mattel has led to an all-new miniseries. Universes are set to collide in the new comic He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse! The six-issue series will be written by Tim Seeley with art by Dan Fraga and Richard Friend, and will show a desperate union of different versions of He-Man from across the multiverse to take on a new threat, and they’ll need help from Skeletor to achieve victory!

“DC has had a long-standing and exciting partnership with Mattel in bringing the adventures of He-Man to comics and our fans,” Hank Kanalz, SVP, Publishing Strategy and Support Services said in a press release. “DC also knows what it means to showcase characters from across its own multiverse; I’m looking forward to seeing the different iterations of He-Man and other Masters of the Universe characters in this series.”