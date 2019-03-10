Netflix’s New ‘Saint Seiya’ CG Anime Reveals Voice Cast

Netflix is continuing its big anime push into 2019, and one of its big efforts is a new, CG animated take on the super popular action series, Masami Kurumada’s Saint Seiya. With its premiere coming this year, the series is starting to come together.

The official website for the new series, Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya, revealed the Japanese voice cast for the series. And the cast additions include the following:

Masakazu Morita as Pegasus Seiya

Takahiro Sakurai as Dragon Shiryu

HiroakiMiura as Cygnus Hyoga

Satomi Satou as Andromeda Shun

KatsuyukiKonishi as PheonixIkki

Fumiko Orikasa as Saori Kido

There is currently no concrete release date for the series yet, but it is scheduled to release on Netflix sometime this Summer. Yoshiharu Ashino will be directing the series for Toei Animation, Eugene Son will serve as story editor and writer, Terumi Nishii is handling character design, and Takashi Okazaki is designing the armors for the series. Expect more information for the series to be revealed as its Summer release gets closer.

Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya will cover from the Galaxian Wars arc to the Silver Saint arc and is listed with 12 episodes for its first season. Netflix officially describes the new series as such, “Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya follows modern day adventures of young warriors called “Knights”, who are sworn protectors of the reincarnated Greek goddess Athena. Each Knights wears a powerful armor based on their chosen zodiac constellation, and are called Knights of the Zodiac. They aid Athena in her battle against powerful Olympian gods who are bent on destroying the humankind.”

Saint Seiya was originally created by Masami Kurumada for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1986. The series follows five mystical warriors known as Saints. They’re fighters who wear powerful armor known as ‘Cloths’ and derive their strength from the stars and constellations. Their goal is to defend the reincarnation of Athena by battling the other Olympians who wish to take over Earth.

