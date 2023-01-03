Koala Man Trailer: Hugh Jackman Stars In Series From Rick & Morty Creator

With a week left before the first episodes drop on Hulu, the streamer has released a trailer for Koala Man, a new superhero-parody series starring Hugh Jackman, which hails from Rick & Morty executive producer Justin Roiland and Smiling Friends EP Michael Cusack. Described as an "average dad, below average superhero" in marketing materials, Koala Man fancies himself a great hero, but...can't quite figure out the whole superhero thing. Our first glimpse at the hero sees him jumping out of a tree to stop a crime, but hurting his ankle on the way down.

He seems mentally to be about on par with The Tick, but the difference of course is that The Tick really does have undeniable super powers, whereas Koala Man appears to be just a delusional, middle-aged man who may find himself thrust into a real situation that requires a superhero.

You can see the trailer below.

Koala Man stars Cusack as Kevin (also known by his kinda-sorta-secret identity of Koala Man), who is obsessed with following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the fictional town of Dapto. The quiet Australian suburb finds itself constantly host to forces of evil both cosmic and man-made, and pits those forces against a man on a quest to clean up his hometown. Per the official synopsis for the series, Koala Man will "do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don't take their rubbish bins down on the proper days."

Deadpool 3 star Jackman will voice Big Greg, the most well-liked man in Dapto and the head of the Town Council. Formerly the host of a celebrity fishing show, Big Greg has ridden his celebrity into a position where he gets to take credit for all of Kevin's work in saving the town.

Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez (Detective Pikachu, Apple's Central Park) will serve as showrunners and executive producers on the project, which reunites Cusack and Roiland after they collaborated on Bushworld Adventures, a fake Australian version of Rick and Morty that ran as an April Fool's Day prank on Adult Swim in 2018.

According to the trailer, Koala Man will be on Hulu starting January 9, 2023.