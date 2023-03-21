Oshi no Ko, Konosuba Spin-Off Confirm Simulcast Plans

The Isekai genre definitely has some heavy hitters in its line-up, which has grown exponentially in recent years. Konosuba has captured many anime fans' interest with the story of Kazuma Sato, a young dirtbag who found himself transported into a magical world thanks to an untimely demise. Now, the anime universe is expanding with Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World, a spin-off tale that tells the story of the explosive red mage known as Megumin. Luckily for anime fans, the series has released new plans for an upcoming simulcast.

If you're unfamiliar with the cast of the Konosuba anime, it focuses on the aforementioned Kazuma Sato, but he is surrounded by three female warriors who all have their own issues that make them quite the handful in this supernatural world. Megumin is a sorceress who focuses on explosion magic, but will often only be able to perform one spell per day before passing out as a result of the energy used. Aqua is the goddess that Kazuma brought with him, as the isekai's protagonist was able to trick her into being stranded in the world with him. Finally, Darkness is a soldier who is a tad too into humiliation during her fights. While Konosuba is focused on this new spin-off arriving this April, the series is also working on a third season.

Konosuba Explosion

Konosuba: An Explosion On This Wonderful World will be simulcast on Crunchyroll when it airs in Japan next month. The spin-off will focus on the earlier days of Megumin before she became a part of Kazuma's party. Based on the comedic aspects of the main series, expect this isekai spin-off to have some serious levity when it comes to telling Megumin's story.

(Photo: Studio Drive)

The upcoming spin-off set to be simulcast on Crunchyroll has quite the fanbase and if you aren't familiar with the side story, the streaming service has an official description that reads as such, "This feisty young wizard will stop at nothing to master the spell that saved her life: Explosion! Megumin, the "Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan," has chosen to devote her studies to the powerful offensive magic used by her mysterious savior. Then one day, her little sister finds a black kitten in the woods. But this cat isn't just a new furry friend—she's the key to awakening a Dark God!"

Via Crunchyroll