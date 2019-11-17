KonoSuba Film Earns 5-Star Rating from Pulp Fiction Screenwriter

Last week, fans of the KonoSuba anime were in for a special treat. The film made its U.S. theatrical debut thanks to Crunchyroll, and it became a quick hit with audiences. The limited release did the anime justice, and it seems like some unexpected people took time to check out KonoSuba’s Legend of Crimson flick.

After all, a viral tweet confirmed a rather astonishing fact. Roger Avary, a noted screenwriter in Hollywood, checked out the movie and gave the KonoSuba film a very high score.

As pointed out on Twitter by Protokahn, the site Letterboxd is a site where fans and critics can share their movie reviews. Avary has an account where he keeps track of his latest binges, and he added KonoSuba to his catalog not long ago. And yes, the writer really did give the movie five out of five stars.

What the fuck the screenwriter for Pulp Fiction just gave the Konosuba movie 5 stars pic.twitter.com/l0kTc8ScT6 — Protokahn (@Protokahn) November 16, 2019

While no comment was left reviewing the film, the high rating is impressive. Avary is not one to hand out perfect scores on the fly, so something about this movie must have really impressed Avary. That means a lot coming from the screenwriter of Pulp Fiction, so the film’s team should be plenty proud.

After all, Pulp Fiction is one of the most acclaimed films of all time. Quentin Tarantino brought magic to life with the electrifying film which Avary penned. He has also written scripts for Silent Hill and Beowulf. Avary has also dabbled with directing as he oversaw work on Killing Zoe, The Rules of Attraction, Lucky Day, and more. Now, it turns out KonoSuba has earned his seal of approval, and anime fans are eager to welcome the creator to the fandom.

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! started out as a line of light novels written by Natsume Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Kurone Mishima .It is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such: “After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato’s disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world’s problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long…”