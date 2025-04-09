New Inuyasha Funko Pop Pre-Orders: Bankotsu, Jakotsu and Sesshomaru

If you were hoping for more Inuyasha Pops, Funko has you covered this week. The latest drop comes straight from the world of a certain half-human, half-demon. Three new Pops, and one Super Pop, will be available to pre-order starting today, April 9th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon, including Bankotsu, Inuyasha, Jakotsu and Sesshomaru. Inuyasha appears laying down, while his full-demon brother Sesshomaru is shown sitting on a rock formation. Direct links will be added to the list below after the launch, so stay tuned. UPDATE: Direct links added.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The last drop to release for Inuyasha was a huge blast for collectors, as it came after a long drought with no new Inuyasha figures. While this drop was popular, a few of the figures are still available to see and order at the links below. The Funko Exclusive Sesshomaru’s Mother figure is still available at the link below, as is the Inuyasha (Eating) Pop. The latter option is also currently in-stock at Entertainment Earth, so ordering through the link below will score you 10% off. You might also be able to find these Pops on Amazon.

Inuyasha’s popularity has stayed steady throughout the years. The anime, which ran from 2000-2004, showcased an adventure in feudal Japan filled with medieval adventure, romance, and mythology. According to Comicbook’s Areeba Khan, “its feudal world is rich with folklore, mythical creatures, and fierce battles…With a mix of humor, danger, and heart, [Inuyasha] parallels our own struggles of being thrown into a new environment and finding our place in it.”

