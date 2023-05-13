Konosuba Celebrates Megumin With New Spin-Off Poster

Konosuba: An Explosion From This Wonderful World has kicked off a new yet familiar phase for Megumin with the latest episodes of the spin-off anime series, and the Konosuba anime franchise is helping to celebrate how far Megumin has come so far with a special new poster! Konosuba Season 3 is currently in the works for a release in the near (but still far) future, but thankfully fans of the franchise have not had to wait very long to see new episodes in action as a special spin-off featuring Megumin has launched as part of the ongoing Spring 2023 anime schedule.

Konosuba: An Explosion From This Wonderful World has crossed its halfway point with both Megumin and Yunyun needing to forge a new life for themselves as adventurers after being forced out of school early in the previous episode, and it was here that Megumin became the explosion wielding sorcerer that fans get to meet in the main Konosuba series when she eventually joins with Kazuma Sato's party. To celebrate this new (yet familiar) Megumin, you can check out the newest poster for Konosuba: An Explosion From This Wonderful World below:

How to Watch Konosuba's Megumin Spin-Off

It's only halfway through its debut anime run, so now's the perfect time to jump into Konosuba's Megumin spin-off anime! Now streaming with Crunchyroll (where you can also find the first two seasons and movie), Konosuba: An Explosion From This Wonderful World is directed by Yujiro Abe for studio Drive with main Konosuba franchise director Takaomi Kanasaki serving as supervisor, Koichi Kikuta will be providing the character designs. As for what to expect from Konosuba: An Explosion on this Wonderful World's anime run, Crunchyroll teases the new Konosuba anime as such:

"This feisty young wizard will stop at nothing to master the spell that saved her life: Explosion! Megumin, the 'Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan,' has chosen to devote her studies to the powerful offensive magic used by her mysterious savior. Then one day, her little sister finds a black kitten in the woods. But this cat isn't just a new furry friend—she's the key to awakening a Dark God!"

How have you been liking Megumin's new Konosuba anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!