Konosuba Unleashes Megumin's First Explosion: Watch

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World has expanded with a new spin-off anime all about Megumin's life before she joined up with Kazuma's party, and the newest episode of Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! has unleashed Megumin's first ever Explosion spell! Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! introduced fans to Megumin a year before the events of the main series, and explores her life in the Crimson Demon village. After revealing why she's so obsessed with explosions in the premiere episode, the newest episode finally took her first step towards her big future.

While fans have seen Megumin launch many explosions in Konosuba's first two seasons and movie, this spin-off series brought the wizard back to basics and showed when she first learned the magic in the first place. Although the rest of her village told her not to pursue Explosion magic due to its wild nature (and thus is seen as a lesser magic overall), Megumin finally followed through on her dreams and showed off her first huge explosion. Check it out below as shared by Crunchyroll:

How Does Megumin Get Explosion Magic?

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World Episode 5 sees Megumin, Yunyun and Komekko exhausted after running from a huge group of demons. Yunyun sacrificed the rest of her acquired points and forced herself to learn Intermediate level magic to save Megumin and Komekko before, but she's become tired out and has no options to defend them when even more demons show up. But Megumin has one last option to explore as she decides to use her own points and unlock a spell herself.

But rather than choose the Intermediate magic like Yunyun did, Megumin does what fans have been waiting for and learns the Explosion spell. Reciting the same chant she saw a mysterious sorcerer use at the beginning of the spin-off (of which she was inspired by), Megumin launches a massive explosion that instantly wipes out the demons in the area. Now it's just a matter of seeing her use this until she meets up with Kazuma and the others in the main series in Konosuba Season 3.

How did you like seeing Megumin's first ever explosion? How are you liking Konosuba's big spin-off overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!