Konosuba Cosplay Explodes With Megumin

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up for a major anime return in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is really exploding onto to the scene with Megumin! The anime series is finally getting ready to come back with the highly anticipated third season of the series, and fans are excited to see what's next for Kazuma and his wild party as they fumble their way to taking on the demon lord. After having a pretty monumental story during the feature film following the second season, Megumin will be branching out with her own anime adventure next.

Along with the third season of the series, Konosuba will also be launching a new spin-off following Megumin before she joined up with Kazuma and the others. Titled Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!, this new spin-off series will be showing off a whole new side to the fan favorite. It might be a while before we get to see it all go down, but now the explosive magician is getting highlighted in a whole new way with some just as explosive cosplay from artist @cos_takane_21 on Instagram. Bringing the fan favorite to life, check it out below:

Based on Natsume Akatsuki and Masahito Watari's original light novel series, Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World's anime does not currently have a set release date outside of being scheduled for next year. Yujiro Abe will be serving as director for Studio Drive with main Konosuba franchise director Takaomi Kanasaki supervising. Makoto Uezu returns from the main series as series composer, Koichi Kikuta returns as character designer, and Rie Takahashi and Aki Toyosaki have been confirmed to return as the voices of both Megumin and Yunyun respectively. The original three volume spin-off series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press (if you wanted to check it out and read ahead), and they describe Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World as such:

"One year before a certain useless goddess and NEET extraordinaire hit the scene, Megumin, the "Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan," is hard at work. Ever since a life-changing encounter in her youth, the young wizard has dedicated her every waking moment to the pursuit of the ultimate offensive magic, Explosion! (Well...every moment not spent hustling food from her self-proclaimed rival.) And while the big sister's away, the little one will play. On a routine trip into the woods, Megumin's little sister, Komekko, finds a strange black kitten. Little does she know that this cat plays a key role in unsealing a Dark God's tomb..."

Where does Megumin rank among your favorite Konosuba characters? What are you hoping to see in her new spin-off? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!