‘Konosuba’ Movie Debuts First Teaser

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! is one of the most popular series out there, and fans have been clamoring for more of the anime ever since the second season wrapped.

The series will be making its return with a new film titled Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Crimson Legend, and fans can get their first brief look at the project with the brief teaser video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although not much is seen beyond the previously released poster, there are brief looks at the new character designs from Koichi Kikuta. Kikuta will be adapting the character designs from original light novel illustrator Kurone Mishima, so although the film will be produced by a different studio the original spirit of the designs will remain intact. Unlike the two seasons of the anime series, the film will be produced by J.C. Staff rather than Studio Deen.

The slight change in style should rattle fans too much, however, as many of the anime’s staff have returned for the film. The film will be directed by Takaomi Kanasaki, with series composition by Makoto Uezu, character designs by Koichi Kikuta, and music by Masato Koda. Returning voice cast members include Jun Fukushima as Kazuma, Sora Amamiya as Aqua, Rie Takahashi as Megumin, Ai Kayano as Darkness, Yui Horie as Wiz, and Aki Toyosaki as Yunyun as well. The film is currently scheduled for a release in 2019.

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! started out as a line of light novels written by Natsume Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Kurone Mishima for Kadokawa’s Sneaker Bunko Imprint. It was later adapted into a manga in 2014, and an anime series by Studio Deen in 2016 and 2017 for two seasons. It is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato’s disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world’s problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long…”