Konosuba Season 3 English Dub Cast, Release Date Announced

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World is back in action with Season 3 of the anime, and now the release date for the English dub version has been set! The Spring 2024 anime schedule brought with it a ton of returning franchises, and Isekai anime offerings are no different as there are several potential options to enjoy. One of the biggest, however, was Konosuba as it made its comeback for Season 3 of the anime. Reuniting fans with Kazuma and his dysfunctional party after the events of the first two seasons of the TV anime and movie, now fans of the English dub will get to see it soon as well.

Crunchyroll has announced that the release date for Konosuba Season 3's English dub will be tomorrow, Wednesday, April 24th. The premiere episode will feature a returning cast with the likes of Arnie Pantoja as Kazuma, Faye Mata as Aqua, Erica Mendez as Megumin, and Cristina Vee as Darkness all confirmed to keep holding it down through the new season (with Ezra Weisz serving as voice director). There are a few new additions that have yet to be revealed, but will likely be announced as Season 3's dub continues through the coming weeks. For now, it's the perfect time to jump on in!

How to Watch Konosuba Season 3

If you wanted to catch up with Konosuba before the English dub of Season 3 kicks off in full, you can currently check out the first two episodes of the Japanese broadcast of Season 3 along with the first two seasons and Konosuba -God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! – Legend of Crimson movie streaming with Crunchyroll (with both English subtitles and dubbed options available). Featuring a returning cast from the first two seasons for both audio releases, Konosuba is a great watch regardless of which primary language you enjoy it in.

As for what to expect from the new season, Crunchyroll teases Konosuba – God's Blessing on this Wonderful World Season 3 as such, "The dysfunctional party is back, but they may be short a member soon 'cause Kazuma is over it. Disillusioned with adventure, he wants to become a monk, but Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness call bull. However, the career dispute gets put on hold when a princess requests to hear all about their tales. Will the taste of fame at the royal castle keep them together or will this mark their farewell tour?"