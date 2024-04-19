Konosuba Season 3 Shares Its Adorable Ending: Watch

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is finally back in action with Season 3 of the anime, and the newest episode of the series has revealed the adorable new ending theme sequence for the new episodes! Konosuba was one of the big returning Isekai franchises that fans were excited to see in action with new entries as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and the first episode of the new season certainly did not disappoint. It was here that fans were reintroduced to Kazuma and his wild party of misfits as they recovered from everything that happened in the first two seasons and movie.

Konosuba Season 3's first episode not only reintroduced fans to Kazuma and the rest of his party, but also fully revealed the new opening theme for the season. The premiere episode jumped right into the start of things and didn't air its new opening until the end, so the reveal of its official ending sequence was saved for the ending of its next release. Debuting with Episode 2 of the season, the new ending theme is titled "Ano Hi no Mama no Bokura" as performed by members of the cast Sora Amamiya, Rie Takahashi, and Ai Kayano, and you can check out a creditless version of the new ending below.

How to Watch Konosuba Season 3

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is now working its way through the third season of the anime with the next major arc following the first two seasons and Crimson Legend movie, so now is the perfect time to catch up with everything that's happened so far. If you wanted to do so, you can find the anime exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll as the new episodes continue to air through the Spring 2024 season.

As for what we can expect to see from the newest season of the anime, Crunchyroll teases Konosuba – God's Blessing on this Wonderful World Season 3 as such, "The dysfunctional party is back, but they may be short a member soon 'cause Kazuma is over it. Disillusioned with adventure, he wants to become a monk, but Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness call bull. However, the career dispute gets put on hold when a princess requests to hear all about their tales. Will the taste of fame at the royal castle keep them together or will this mark their farewell tour?"