KonoSuba Season 3 Opening Released: Watch

KonoSuba is finally, finally back. It has taken years for the anime to revisit its original series, but at last, the team at done it. Thanks to Studio Drive, KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World is back with season three, and its opening has gone live.

As you can see below, the new opening for KonoSuba is nothing short of gorgeous. We are reunited with all of our faves from Kazuma to Aqua and beyond. It has been nearly a decade since KonoSuba went live with these characters on the small screen, and fans are eager to see what season three has in store.

KONOSUBA Season 3 Opening



HOLY SHIT ITS SO GOOD 😭🙏 pic.twitter.com/jQNp7qgumu — d0nut (@xDonutW) April 10, 2024

Of course, KonoSuba's big comeback has been on the horizon for some time. The show announced season three last year, and the revelation came after a KonoSuba spin off wrapped. In 2023, J.C. Staff took on the franchise with the spin-off anime KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World. And before that, KonoSuba made its theatrical debut with Legend of Crimson.

If you are not familiar with KonoSuba, you can always brush up on the series. The manga is overseen in English by Yen Press while KonoSuba seasons one and two can be streamed on Crunchyroll. Right now, KonoSuba season three is set to stream on Crunchyroll weekly as episode one is now live. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of KonoSuba below:

"Kazuma Sato is a video game-loving shut-in-or at least he was, until a humiliating traffic accident brings his young life to an untimely end. But after his death, a beautiful girl claiming to be a goddess invites him to enter another world and gain some respectable perks in the process. But Kazuma's choice is going to have serious consequences for the goddess and the dead man alike..."

What do you think about this latest KonoSuba opening? Are you ready to binge season three? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!