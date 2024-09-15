Konosuba Season 3 Is Coming Back With a New Episode

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is coming back for a new special as Season 3 is set to continue! Konosuba was one of the major returning Isekai franchises coming back for a new season of episodes this year, and fans got to see Kazuma's party go on another wacky adventure earlier this Spring. Just as with the first two seasons and movie, the third season was a major hit with fans as it showcased why Konosuba was different from all of the other Isekai anime series airing alongside of it. Now it's coming back for more.

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Season 3 has announced it will be continuing with a new OVA project. Unfortunately, details about the new OVA's release are scarce as of the time of this publication so there's no release window or date set for it yet. There are also no details about what to expect from the new OVA's story, but it's very likely it'll just be a standard episode length wacky romp with Kazuma, Aqua and the others much like the OVAs released with the first two seasons of the series as well. You can check out the announcement for it below:

What Happens in Konosuba Season 3?

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Season 3 was a much different and less action heavy story than seen with the first two seasons. Just like before, Kazuma and the others sort of haphazardly end up in the middle of a huge situation when Kazuma ends up impressing the young Princess Iris with his adventurer stories. She's so entertained by him that she forcibly takes him to the castle to keep hanging out, and the other members of the party sort of end up in the background for the majority of it as Kazuma and Iris have their time.

The real meat of the season comes after as it's revealed that Darkness' family have promised to marry her off to a terrible person, and thus Kazuma and the others do everything they can to help save her. Because it's due to the family's debts (which came to pass as a result of things Kazuma's party had done in the first two seasons), Kazuma decides to pay it off entirely and it frees Darkness to become an official member of their party from that point on.

Why You Should Watch Konosuba

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World is one of the most unique anime experiences that fans will ever watch. Not only does it adhere to many of the wacky adventures and tropes seen in Isekai anime, but it makes fun of those ideas as Kazuma and the others fail their way to big wins and developments. It walks a thin line between being ironic and genuine without ever really pushing anyone away who might be enjoying the series for either reason. It's perfectly balanced in that kind of humor.

It's also just a tour de force of animation as well as everything from its biggest battles to its smallest conversations are paid so much attention that every single frame is a fun one. It's a unique anime when compared to everything else that released this year, so you should check it all out to see what you think. You can find the three seasons of the Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World anime, its OVA specials, Megumin focused prequel spinoff series, and feature film now streaming with Crunchyroll to get ready for the new OVA.