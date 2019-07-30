Kyoto Animation Recovers Server Data Following Tragic Fire

Even in the midst of great tragedy, there can be a light of relief which shines through. The staff at Kyoto Animation learned as much recently in the wake of a tragic fire. After the company was allegedly targeted by an arsonist, it turns out Kyoto Animation managed to save all the work which its team produced at Studio 1.

According to brand-new reports, Kyoto Animation was able to recover all the information from its digital server at Studio 1 (via ANN). The location, which was burnt in a fire on July 18, held the server in an isolate area that managed to escape critical damage.

Daisuke Okeda, the lawyer handling Kyoto Animation’s affairs regarding the fire, informed fans of the good news. Reports from Japan say all the data on the server was recovered without any damage.

It turns out the server was held in a separate room on the building’s first floor. Surrounded by concrete walls, the server managed to survive the fire as it was far from the studio’s staircase which suffered the most damage. This meant the server was saved from any fire damage and avoided any substantial water damage from firefighters as they extinguished the blaze.

Currently, there is no word on what information was contained on the server. While specialists were able to remove it safely, Kyoto Animation will quietly take time to sort through the data in the coming weeks. Fans are hoping the server contains artwork and animation of upcoming Kyoto Animation projects, but no official word has been given on the matter.

As for the arson, the crime is currently being investigated. Reports says a 41-year-old suspect is in custody who allegedly began the fire using gasoline as an accelerant. No official word has been given on motive, but current reports from Japan say the suspect admitted to starting the blaze after Kyoto Animation “stole his novel”. No word has been released by police on the investigation since the fire was put out, leaving Kyoto Animation to regroup after 35 employees were killed in the blaze.