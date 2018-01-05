New Report Claims Former LABOUM Idol Yulhee Is Pregnant

Congratulations are in order for two beloved k-pop stars. Choi Minhwan of FTISLAND has confirmed his engagement with former LABOUM member Yulhee, but new reports claim there is even more to celebrate. A source came forward to Ilgan Sports alleging that Yulhee is pregnant, but Global H Media and FNC Entertainment have refrained from confirming any such rumor.

Responding to rumors about Yulhee’s pregnancy, LABOUM’s agency released a statement saying the singer’s exit from the idol group had nothing to do with these rumors (via Soompi).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The reason why we terminated our contract with Yulhee was because she no longer wished to be in the entertainment industry,” Global H Media explained.

“When she left the group, she didn’t mention any news of marriage or pregnancy. Her managers didn’t know of her engagement either.”

As for FTISLAND’s agency, FNC Entertainment had less to say on the matter. The company simple said it was checking with Minhwan about whether the pregnancy rumors are true.

Fans learned about Minhwan and Yulhee’s relationship last September when they went public with their romance. A few months later, Yulhee chose to exit LABOUM once November rolled around, and the couple have kept a low profile ever since. Now, the pair are preparing for the next phase of their lives together, and fans are hoping the idols find happiness with their impending marriage.

We send the couple our best wishes! Are you excited to see these idols walk down the aisle? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!