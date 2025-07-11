Dandadan Season 2 Introduces the Series’s Most Powerful Character Yet

Dandadan returns this summer with Season 2, continuing the supernatural adventures of main characters Momo Ayase and Takakura Ken. This time, they’re joined by new ally Jin Enjoji, as they work together to rid him of the cursed dwelling tied to his past. The season premiere sets the stage for a deeper arc than expected, one rooted in a decades-old if not centuries-old curse tied to the Tsuchinoko house. Episode 1 hints that Jin will play a central role in overcoming this haunting, positioning him as key to resolving the current crisis.

However, Dandadan Season 2 Episode 2 takes things a step further by granting Jin a power that completely shifts the series’ scale. The episode reveals the origin of the Evil Eye Yokai, a terrifying entity born from a tragic tale. For Tsuchinoko’s sacrifice, a child was once trapped and sacrificed by the Kito family inside the cursed house. After his death, the child’s spirit lingered, transforming into a ghost that inherited the same ability to drive people to suicide, mirroring the deadly legend of the Tsuchinoko serpent. This entity, now known as Evil Eye, manipulates Jin’s emotions in the latest episode and ultimately possesses his body. However, the true source of overwhelming power doesn’t lie in the Evil Eye itself, but in the vessel it inhabits, Jin.

The Evil Eye Possessing Jin Debuts in Latest Dandadan Episode

Science Saru

Immediately after the Evil Eye possesses Jin, it unleashes an overwhelming display of power. While fans may have expected its strength to lie in its ability to compel others to commit suicide, its true dominance emerges through sheer physical prowess. The Evil Eye’s relentless attacks match the destructive force of Okarun’s full-throttle attack in Turbo Granny mode, delivering devastating blows to the Tsuchinoko serpent and ultimately forcing it to retreat. As Momo wonders how the Evil Eye could possess such immense physical strength, Turbo Granny reveals that Seiko had already explained the reason; it stems from Jin himself. Jin ended up growing up as a genius, wielding not only an exceptionally high level of spiritual energy but also tremendous physical power. It’s further revealed that the Evil Eye had been watching Jin for some time, drawn to his extraordinary potential.

The fact that the Evil Eye could repeatedly strike the serpent with an impact comparable to Okarun’s strongest form, an effort that usually leaves Okarun immobile for a while, clearly places it on an entirely different power scale than both Momo and Okarun. This sets the stage for a high-stakes clash in the upcoming episode, as Okarun is poised to face off against the possessed Jin. Dandadan Season 2 Episode 3 is shaping up to be a thrilling showdown, and it is evident that Okarun will likely need both Momo’s support and Jin’s resistance from within to stand a chance against the series’ strongest character yet.

Dandadan Season 2 is currently airing and is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix.