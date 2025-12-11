Legendary Nickelodeon/Cartoon Network Actor Jim Ward Dies at 66

When it comes to creating the biggest animated series for Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon, it makes sense that some of the best and brightest voice actors in the world are employed to bring the countless stories to life. Unfortunately, a major talent within the animated world has passed, as it was announced earlier that voice actor Jim Ward has died at the age of sixty-six. With a lengthy resume and some serious roles under his belt, Ward’s legacy in the animation world is sure to be a long one as fans and fellow actors alike mourn the major loss.

Fellow voice actor and radio show host Stephanie Miller shared the unfortunate news regarding Jim’s passing on her official social media account earlier this week. In her post, Miller relayed the message of Ward’s partner, Janice, stating, “One of the saddest messages I have ever received from the amazing Mrs Jim Ward: Our wonderful ‘voice deity’ as Steph anointed Jim Ward, passed away today at 10:45 AM. Can you let Steph know? Thanks, Janice.” Ward and Miller co-hosted the radio program for years until Jim had left the show in 2017. Janice Ward revealed that Jim had passed due to “complications with advanced Alzheimer’s” as he sought treatment in Los Angeles for the condition. Needless to say, considering Ward’s body of work, he will be sorely missed.

The Work of Jim Ward

One of the biggest roles that Ward portrayed was as news anchor Chet Ubetcha in Nickelodeon’s Fairly OddParents, the aloof newscaster who had frequent parts to play in Timmy Turner’s life. On top of playing a big role in the story of Cosmo and Wanda, Jim also played several parts in other Nickelodeon shows such as Danny Phantom, Avatar: The Last Airbender, My Life as a Teenage Robot, and Hey Arnold. Nickelodeon was far from the only channel he helped contribute to.

On the Cartoon Network side of the aisle, Ward took on the role of Ben 10’s alien form known as Diamondhead, while also lending his voice talents to the likes of XLR8 in the same series. One of Ward’s most recognizable characters was in the world of video games, with him taking on the part of Captain Qwark in the Ratchet & Clank franchise, a character often considered one of the universe’s greatest heroes. Ward’s last listed role was in the Ratchet & Clank television special, Ratchet & Clank: Life of Pie, once again reprising the role of Qwark.

In the video game sphere, Ward had also taken on famous roles such as Resident Evil 4’s Krauser, Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark’s Perceptor, The Elder Scrolls Online’s Mannimarco, and too many more to list. Having played both Spider-Man and Venom in 1993’s The Amazing Spider-Man Vs. The Kingpin, Ward’s resume was intimidating and proved just how talented he was when it came to lending his voice talents to multiple mediums.

Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Jim Ward during this difficult time.

