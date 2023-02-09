Linkin Park Previews New Anime Music Video for Special Single, "Lost"

Linkin Park is getting ready to bring fans back to the early 2000s with its upcoming single "Lost". For those who haven't heard, the band announced the track was coming this week in light of the 20th anniversary of Meteora, one of the group's most beloved albums. It turns out a track titled "Lost" was discovered in the album's backlogs, and Linkin Park agreed it was only right to release the unheard single which features late frontman Chester Bennington. And now, we have been given a look at the band's anime music video for "Lost".

As you can see, the band brought in directors pplpleasr1 and Maciej Kuciara to oversee the animated MV. The team oversees the company Shibuya which produces anime and anime-inspired projects all about decentralized storytelling. Linkin Park approached the group with "Lost" when looking for music video pitches, and it seems the directors are taking the single in a haunting direction.

The countdown has begun to the world premiere of “Lost” music video tomorrow at 9pm PST. Set your reminder for the YouTube premiere: https://t.co/0lKN8i65Bv



Directed by @pplpleasr1 & @maciej_kuciara pic.twitter.com/PMja9i5ga9 — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) February 9, 2023

Of course, fans are eager to hear the song in full as "Lost" has only been shown in snippets so far. The track is incredibly reminiscent of Linkin Park's greatest tracks from Meteora, and that is quite the compliment. After all, the award-winning album features hits like "Numb" and "Breaking the Habit".

Of course, this anime-centric music video is not the first one done by Linkin Park. The group has released several such videos for tracks like "Breaking the Habit" and "Points of Authority" before now. The former was animated by Studio Gonzo under director Joe Hahn and supervisor Kazuto Nakazawa. Upon their release, the animated videos were met with universal love, and now Linkin Park will recreate that magic with "Lost" this week. So if you are eager to check out the video, Linkin Park plans to drop "Lost" on Friday, February 10th.

