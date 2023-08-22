One Piece Cosplay Perfects Cake Island Villain Katakuri

One Piece's Final Arc is playing out in the pages of the shonen series' manga but there has been one major antagonist that has yet to make an appearance in the arc that will end Luffy and the Straw Hats' quest. Katakuri, the villain who was one of the biggest of the Whole Cake Island Arc, might have made an appearance in One Piece Film: Red but remains absent in both the manga and anime adaptation at the moment. This hasn't stopped cosplayers from bringing the scarf-wearing villain back to the forefront.

Katakuri was quite the physical threat to Luffy and company, not even taking into account the Devil Fruit that he had the ability to rely on at his whim. Having ingested the edible known as Mochi Mochi no Mi, the Cake Island villain had the ability to transform his body into mochi whenever he wanted. Despite his physical prowess, he lost his one-on-one fight to Monkey D. Luffy, as the Straw Hat Captain was able to rely on Gear Fourth for the first time. With Luffy recently gaining the power of Gear Fifth during the War For Wano, Charlotte Katakuri is going to need to do some serious training if he is hoping to beat the Straw Hat Pirate in a rematch.

Katakuri Returns

As mentioned earlier, Katakuri did make an appearance in One Piece Film: Red though it wasn't to fight Luffy this time around. Lending a hand to the Straw Hat and Red-Haired Shanks during their final fight of the fifteenth film, the Cake Island antagonist might be leaning more toward the light side in the future of the series. While Big Mom was defeated in the War For Wano, it will be interesting to see if the denizens of Cake Island have a big role in the final arc of the manga.

Despite One Piece receiving its own live-action adaptation later this month, it would be quite some time before shonen fans were able to see Katakuri's debut. Netflix's series would need to see some serious success to create enough seasons to focus on Katakuri, though with Eiichiro Oda on as Executive Producer, it would most likely be a faithful adaptation of Big Mom's right hand.

What do you think of this live-action take on Katakuri? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.