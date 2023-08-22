One Piece Cosplay Brings Back Robin's Miss All Sunday Look

It's been a long time since One Piece's Alabasta arc, but now one awesome cosplay is helping to remind fans just how cool some of its elements were by bringing back Nico Robin's debut look at Miss All Sunday! Robin was initially introduced to the series as a mysterious antagonist who was in the high ranks of Baroque Works during the Alabasta arc. It was immediately clear that she wasn't completely aligned with what Crocodile was doing at the time, but her mysterious nature made her an even more standout addition to the Straw Hat crew due to Luffy's easy trust.

Robin herself has come a long way since then as she and the Straw Hats have been through many adventures together. She's far removed from the Miss All Sunday that she was once known as during her debut, and that also means her looks have changed significantly over the course of the series as a result as well. But thankfully fans are keeping this classic look alive such as artist @nadyasonika on Instagram who has brought back Robin's Miss All Sunday look with some pitch perfect cosplay. Check it out below:

What's Next For One Piece?

There's a chance we could see this look come back in live action in the future if the new Netflix series lands with the fans. One Piece is gearing up for the debut of its live-action series around the world beginning on August 31st with Netflix, and the first season of the series will be adapting the East Blue saga from Eiichiro Oda's original manga release. The series will be eight episodes and already filled with a ton of characters, and if it gets a second season, it's highly likely that we'll see more characters like Nico Robin, Crocodile and more make their live action debut too.

Currently the One Piece live-action series stars the main Straw Hat crew of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. The extended cast for the first season includes other notable additions such as Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, McKinley Blecher as Arlong, Jeff Ward as Buggy, Vincent Regan as Garp, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, Jean Henry as Fullbody, Len-Barry Simons as Chew, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and more.

Would you want to see Robin's Miss All Sunday in the live action One Piece someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!