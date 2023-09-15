One Piece Cosplay Takes Charge With Big Mom

One Piece's live-action series just confirmed that a second season is in the works, as creator Eiichiro Oda was able to share the good news with anime fans online. As fans wait for the next season which will most likely include Tony Tony Chopper and the Alabasta Arc, there are countless characters from the Grand Line who are waiting to be brought to life. While it might be quite some time before we see Big Mom make her live-action debut, that isn't stopping some cosplayers from taking matters into their own hands.

The War For Wano saw Big Mom making a shaky alliance with Kaido, as there was no love lost between the two former Rocks Pirates. Vowing to aid one another in defeating Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, the pair have since had a falling out thanks to the reveal that the Beast Pirates had stormed a village that was near and dear to the Cake Island villain's heart. Without diving into spoiler territory, Big Mom's future in the final saga of One Piece's manga is anyone's guess. With a massive number of heroes and villains populating the Straw Hats' last major saga, Big Mom will more than likely at least have a cameo appearance if nothing else.

Big Mom Comeback

For fans waiting to see Big Mom in One Piece's live-action series, it might take quite a few seasons to see the Cake Island ruler on Netflix. If the live-action adaptation continues to follow the source material, the Cake Island Arc would most likely be well over six seasons in the future. While One Piece's new series has become a success, achieving enough seasons to cover Big Mom's introduction would be quite a feat.

One Piece's War For Wano is preparing to come to an end in the anime adaptation, as Luffy is looking to deliver a finishing blow to Kaido. With the recent arrival of Gear Fifth in the anime, the shonen series from Eiichiro Oda might have 2023 go down as the series' biggest year to date.

What do you think of this new take on the former Rock Pirate? Do you expect Big Mom to make an appearance in One Piece's final saga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.