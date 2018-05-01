Exclusive: Enter To Win Free ‘Lu Over The Wall’ Tickets, Giveaway Goodies

If you are looking to get an anime fix, then you will want to mark your calendars for May 11. Thanks to GKIDS, Masaaki Yuasa’s fantastical fairy tail feature will head into theaters as Lu Over The Wall is heading to the big screen. So, ComicBook is teaming up with the distributor to give away some free tickets and adorable giveaway boxes filled with anime goodies.

Below, you can find an embed to enter the giveaway that runs until May 5, 2018. The goodie box comes with some adorable buttons, sticker, an embroidered pouch, and one funky umbrella. The contest is free to enter, so test our your luck by submitting an entry below or through this link!

If you are curious about Lu Over The Wall, you can learn more about the film and its limited theatrical run here. The movie is set to go live in cinemas on May 11, and you can read up on its synopsis below”

“From visionary director Masaaki Yuasa comes a joyously hallucinogenic but family friendly story of Lu a young musically gifted mermaid who unexpectedly joins Kai and his friends’ band. The talented but adrift Kai bonds with the spirited Lu but their friendship is at odds in a town where it is believed that mermaids bring disaster. An official selection of Sundance 2018, Lu Over the Wall is a toe-tapping, feel-good demonstration of Yuasa’s genre-mixing mastery that will leave you humming long after you leave the theater.”

