One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen Are Dominating U.S. Dramas on Social Media

When it comes to anime, well – it is impossible to ignore just how big it has become. The industry has thoroughly shed its niche reputation as anime is making billions of dollars a year. With shows like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen leading the ship, anime series new and old are taking center stage. And thanks to some new data, we know One Piece is a beast with its online chatter.

The whole thing comes from Miles Atherton, an advisor with Anime Trending. The executive, who previously worked for Crunchyroll, pulled together some telling data from social media. Between mid-March and mid-April, Atherton gathered data on how much engagement TV series were earning on social media, and One Piece managed to earn a top spot.

while the above chart is the real story here, this one is the one that delights me most: comparing the biggest anime to the most-watched US network shows pic.twitter.com/ht8cIwu4jH — miles (@Real_Kilometers) April 19, 2024

According to the data, Jujutsu Kaisen earned 11.2 million impressions while One Piece stood firm with 11.1. In comparison, hit TV dramas like Young Sheldon earned about 2.5 million impressions while Grey's Anatomy earned 1.6 million with its newest season now live. Clearly, anime is good a sparking online discussion, and Luffy is helping oversee the charge.

Of course, One Piece's role in this data is impressive given its age. The hit show premiered back in 1999, and it is only growing bigger these days. As for Jujutsu Kaisen, the impressive show has recency on its side. After all, the anime launched season one in October 2020, and its second season ended last year. Characters like Gojo are newer to the game and dominating the scene. But when it comes to staying power, One Piece is killing it.

If you are not familiar with One Piece, now is the time to check out the series. Not only does the show have a live-action adaptation on Netflix, but One Piece's anime is easier to binge than ever. It is streaming all over from Hulu to Crunchyroll and Netflix. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

