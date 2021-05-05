Made in Abyss Video Game Announced for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC

✖

Spike Chunsoft has announced Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness, a new 3D action RPG video game adaptation of the popular manga and anime series. The video game is set to release in 2022 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. The game's original story takes place after the characters Riko and Reg depart for the Abyss and is about "the adventures of a nameless Cave Raider" within.

"In the 3D Action RPG, Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness, the player descends into the world of the Abyss and grows through their experience in its depths," the announcement reads in part. "The player can relive the experience of the anime in story mode as well as explore an original story supervised by the series author, Akihito Tsukushi. Fans are sure to enjoy the dark fantasy elements that remain true to the unique flavor of the original work. Many characters from Made in Abyss appear as well, and event scenes are fully voiced by the cast from the anime."

We will be releasing a 3D Action RPG based on the popular manga Made in Abyss, which also announced a 2nd season for its anime today. Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness will be coming to PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam in 2022.https://t.co/Nn6DQq4dbL pic.twitter.com/hdx87QID6c — Spike Chunsoft, Inc. (@SpikeChunsoft_e) May 5, 2021

Descend into the world of the Abyss and grow through surviving its depths in this 3D Action RPG. Relive the anime’s story in the game and experience an original story supervised by the series author, Akihito Tsukushi. Event scenes are fully voiced by the anime’s cast! pic.twitter.com/5cGYBwWAes — Spike Chunsoft, Inc. (@SpikeChunsoft_e) May 5, 2021

As noted above, Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness is set to release in 2022 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

