Made in Abyss Made a Room Full of Japanese Wrestlers Cry

Akihito Tsukushi's Made in Abyss is a cult hit among fans for its hard hitting moments, and that reputation has come across much stronger now that it's made a room full of Japanese pro wrestlers cry. Made in Abyss made its big anime debut a few years ago, and became quite the cult hit with fans as it saw its two main characters put through some of the most intense ordeals anyone could imagine. As one would expect, these ordeals were full of harsh heartbreaks and some major lows. The kind of lows that definitely pull out some tears.

It was the same for pro Sumo wrestler Shodai Naoya. Sankei Shimbun reported details on how (as detailed by Crunchyroll) Naoya had won three rounds back to back during the Autumn tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, but his post match interview was actually all about anime.

Naoya revealed that he is an anime fan, and that he was recently obsessed with Made in Abyss. Revealing that the anime had actually made him cry, Naoya hilariously noted how he showed the anime to his fellow wrestlers. Well it turns out that he "forcibly showed" it to all of them, and "Everyone started crying at the same spot where I cried." He doesn't mention which spot where everyone cried, but there are several opportunities with a franchise like this.

(Photo: Sentai Filmworks)

There are several huge moments in the original Made in Abyss anime series that will most likely bring you to tears, but there are even more opportunities with its major sequel film, Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul. ComicBook.com recently reviewed this new project, and you can check it out at the link here. Here's an excerpt to get you started:

"Taking place after the events of the original Made in Abyss TV anime series, Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul is the follow-up fans have been waiting and hoping to see. An intense, yet at times serene experience that somehow packs the feelings of an entire season into a feature film. It may not be the most welcoming to non-fans curious about the franchise, but it makes the reward for those with prior knowledge all the more powerful."

Did Made in Abyss make you cry too? Surprised to see that it has such an impact with even the toughest of athletes?

